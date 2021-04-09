Justin Bieber recently found himself at a Los Angeles elementary school where he provided a pretty great experience for the students. In collaboration with Baby2Baby and Amazon’s welcome-back event, which also featured an appearance from Kelly Rowland, Bieber performed tracks from his two most recent albums, Changes and Justice, for the youngsters enrolled at MacArthur Park Visual and Performing Arts Elementary.

The singer’s set included renditions of “Intentions,” “Holy,” and more. Rowland took to Instagram to thank Amazon for helping Baby2Baby, a group she’s an ambassador and board member for, providing backpacks filled with hygiene items, face masks, hand sanitizer and school supplies as well as food, diapers, clothing and more.

Justin performing intentions at the Baby2Baby event at a school in Los Angeles today pic.twitter.com/BIQVt5oKOH — Justin Bieber News (@yourbiebernews) April 9, 2021

Justin Bieber attends "Baby2Baby" event in Los Angeles which helps to provide children living in poverty with diapers,clothing and all basic necessities needed (April 8)#justinbieber pic.twitter.com/KddCAVhUoY — tanya hilleshiem (@Thilleshiem_) April 9, 2021

The performance comes less than a week after Bieber surprised fans with his Freedom EP on Easter Sunday. The singer’s videographer Rory Kramer revealed that the project came together fairly quickly in a post to Instagram, saying it “was insane to witness the creation of this project in its entirety. created from Thursday to Saturday and put out today.”

Its release came after Bieber became the first solo male artist to debut an album and song at No. 1 during the same week after his Giveon and Daniel Caesar-assisted “Peaches” and his sixth album, Justice topped their respective charts.

You can watch clips of Bieber’s elementary school performance above.