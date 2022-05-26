Justin Timberlake Sells His Entire Song Catalog To Hipgnosis

Justin Timberlake is an indelible part of pop music history, whether looking at his days as part of the boyband NSYNC or his subsequent solo artist career. Songs such as “Cry Me A River,” “Rock Your Body,” “Sexyback,” and “Suit & Tie” are just a few of the 41-year-old’s many hits that have soundtracked people’s lives as well as dominated the radio and charts, selling over 150 million records. With a catalog like JT’s, there has already been much success but the longevity of those records makes it even more lucrative. Hipgnosis Song Management acknowledged this and made a big play to acquire Timberlake’s catalog this week.

“Hipgnosis has acquired 100% of all of Justin Timberlake’s copyright, ownership and financial interests of the writer and publisher’s share of public performance income, and the catalog of musical compositions written by Justin Timberlake, according to the announcement,” Variety reports. “Also included in the sale to Hipgnosis are the worldwide administration rights to the compositions, subject to the remaining term of Universal Music’s administration rights, which expire in 2025. Further terms of the deal were not disclosed.”

Hipgnosis was founded four years ago and has been making huge moves ever since. The company has spent over $2 billion acquiring the catalogs of artists like Red Hot Chili Peppers, Neil Young, Shakira, Barry Manilow, and more. Justin Timberlake is rightfully joining esteemed company.

