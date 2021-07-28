This week, gymnast Simone Biles chose to withdraw from the Olympics due to mental health reasons. It caused quite a stir, with everyone weighing in to either criticize Biles or quickly defend and support her. Luckily, Justin Bieber is in the latter camp in this case, and posted a very classy and pretty emotional message of support for the young athlete on his Instagram. He remembered similar scrutiny when he chose to cancel his Purpose tour back in 2017, and emphasized that when the thing that brings you joy begins to steal it, taking a step back is the only way.

“Nobody will ever understand the pressures you face!” he began. “I know we don’t know each other but I’m so proud of the decision to withdraw. It’s as simple as — what does it mean to gain the whole world but forfeit your soul. Sometimes our no’s are more powerful than our yes’s. When what you normally love starts to steal your joy it’s important we take a step back to evaluate why. People thought I was crazy for not finishing the purpose tour but it was the best thing I could have done for my mental health!! So proud of you @simonebiles.”