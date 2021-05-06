Justin Bieber fans can rejoice as the singer has finally revealed the dates to his rescheduled tour. The singer had intended to hit the road in 2020 in support of his comeback album Changes, which he postponed last year in April. One pandemic, one album, and one EP later, Bieber is once again ready to hit the road.

Bieber’s Justice World Tour spans 52 dates. It kicks off in San Diego in February of 2022, almost exactly two years after the release of Changes, and comes to a close at Milwaukee’s Summerfest that June.

In a statement about his rescheduled tour, the singer said he’s attempting to make it as engaging as possible. “We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet,” said Justin Bieber. “I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again.” Per press materials, $1 from each ticket sold will benefit the singer’s Bieber Foundation, which is “committed to supporting causes that embody justice in action.”

Check out Bieber’s Justice World Tour 2022 dates below

02/18/2022 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

02/20/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

02/22/2022 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

02/23/2022 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

02/26/2022 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

02/28/2022 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

03/02/2022 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

03/04/2022 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

03/07/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

03/08/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

03/11/2022 — Portland, OR @ MODA Center

03/13/2022 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Home Energy Arena

03/16/2022 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

03/18/2022 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

03/21/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

03/22/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

03/25/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

03/28/2022 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

03/29/2022 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

03/31/2022 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

04/01/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

04/04/2022 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

04/06/2022 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

04/07/2022 — Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

04/09/2022 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

04/11/2022 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

04/13/2022 — Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

04/19/2022 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

04/21/2022 — Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

04/24/2022 — DesMoines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

04/25/2022 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

04/27/2022 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

04/29/2022 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

05/01/2022 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

05/04/2022 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

05/06/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

05/09/2022 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

05/10/2022 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

05/12/2022 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

05/14/2022 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

05/16/2022 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

05/17/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

06/05/2022 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

06/07/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

06/08/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

06/10/2022 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

06/13/2022 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/14/2022 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/16/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

06/18/2022 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

06/20/2022 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

06/24/2022 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Justice is out now via Def Jam. Get it here.