Justin Bieber fans can rejoice as the singer has finally revealed the dates to his rescheduled tour. The singer had intended to hit the road in 2020 in support of his comeback album Changes, which he postponed last year in April. One pandemic, one album, and one EP later, Bieber is once again ready to hit the road.
Bieber’s Justice World Tour spans 52 dates. It kicks off in San Diego in February of 2022, almost exactly two years after the release of Changes, and comes to a close at Milwaukee’s Summerfest that June.
In a statement about his rescheduled tour, the singer said he’s attempting to make it as engaging as possible. “We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet,” said Justin Bieber. “I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again.” Per press materials, $1 from each ticket sold will benefit the singer’s Bieber Foundation, which is “committed to supporting causes that embody justice in action.”
Check out Bieber’s Justice World Tour 2022 dates below
02/18/2022 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
02/20/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
02/22/2022 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
02/23/2022 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
02/26/2022 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
02/28/2022 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
03/02/2022 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
03/04/2022 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
03/07/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
03/08/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
03/11/2022 — Portland, OR @ MODA Center
03/13/2022 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Home Energy Arena
03/16/2022 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
03/18/2022 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
03/21/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
03/22/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
03/25/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
03/28/2022 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
03/29/2022 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
03/31/2022 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
04/01/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
04/04/2022 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
04/06/2022 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
04/07/2022 — Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
04/09/2022 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
04/11/2022 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
04/13/2022 — Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
04/19/2022 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
04/21/2022 — Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
04/24/2022 — DesMoines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
04/25/2022 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
04/27/2022 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
04/29/2022 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/01/2022 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
05/04/2022 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
05/06/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
05/09/2022 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
05/10/2022 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
05/12/2022 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
05/14/2022 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
05/16/2022 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
05/17/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
06/05/2022 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
06/07/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
06/08/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
06/10/2022 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
06/13/2022 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/14/2022 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/16/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
06/18/2022 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
06/20/2022 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
06/24/2022 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Justice is out now via Def Jam. Get it here.