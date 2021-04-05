Justin Bieber Surprise-Released His New ‘Freedom’ EP On Easter

Over the past few days, Justin Bieber has been sharing photos and videos of himself in the studio working on something. It turns out that what he was working on was a quick follow-up to his Justice album: On Easter Sunday, Bieber shared a surprise new EP, Freedom.

The 6-track effort runs for about 22 minutes and features all new songs, including collaborations with Pink Sweats, Tori Kelly, Judah Smith, Beam, Brandon Love, Chandler Moore, and Lauren Walters. As Billboard notes, the project became available at around 6 p.m. ET yesterday. Shortly after that, Bieber shared the album art, which is a screenshot of the album title written in the notes app on a phone (not his phone), and wrote, “Freedom on all platforms.”

Bieber’s videographer Rory Kramer noted that the project was made extremely quickly, writing on Instagram, “was insane to witness the creation of this project in its entirety. created from Thursday to Saturday and put out today.”

This comes after Bieber made some chart history: Justice and “Peaches” debuted at No. 1 on their respective Billboard charts last week, making him the first solo male artist to debut an album and song at No. 1 in the same week.

Stream the Freedom EP below.

Freedom is out now via Def Jam. Get it here.