Justin Timberlake’s long-awaited return to the stage has been a rollcoaster ride. Still, the “No Angels” singer has managed to power through his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour. However, Timberlake has had to postpone multiple shows.

Yesterday (November 30), Justin Timberlake announced the cancelation of yet another show in his Instagram stories (viewable here courtesy of Pop Base). His performance slated for Oklahoma City, Oklahoma’s Paycom Center has officially been cancelled.

“I’m so sorry Oklahoma City,” he wrote. “I have to cancel the show on 12/2.”

He went on to reveal that his decision was under the advisement of his medical team. “I hurt my back in [New Orleans] and my doctors have instructed me to rest a little bit longer. Thank you for your support. Y’all know I hate doing this.”

Back in October, Timberlake had to pull out of six performances (in Columbus, Detroit, Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul and Grand Rapids) due to bronchitis and laryngitis. Although those date were eventually rescheduled, details surrounding the Oklahoma City concert has not yet been revealed. The show’s Ticketmaster page (viewable here) does not contain any details about plans to reschedule to performance. As of today (December 1), the website only outlines refund guidelines.

Continue below to view the remaining The Forget Tomorrow World Tour dates.