All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week saw the release of a ton of great new pop music. Kacey Musgraves ushered fans into her healing journey through the form of a nature-inspired new album. Justin Timberlake also returned with a record, after fans had been waiting a few years. Other artists like BTS’ V and Zayn (of One Direction) are continuing to pursue their solo careers with killer tunes. Check out the rest of Uproxx’s Best New Pop Music roundup below.

Kacey Musgraves — “The Architect” Kacey Musgraves dropped her new album Deeper Well, which means springtime is officially here. Musgraves has returned to the sound she succeeds the best at, radiating a calm and introspective energy, almost like guiding listeners through meditation. On “The Architect,” she starts with a hypnotic acoustic guitar line, proceeding to try to make sense of the world’s wonders around her. Musgraves’ voice also beautifully shines on this while she’s joined by a subtle backing voice that helps elevate her own. V — “Fri(end)s” V (of BTS) is continuing his solo career while the band is on a temporary hiatus. Last year, he dropped his debut album but has even more new music in store for fans. “Fri(end)s” is about the struggle to just be friends after a relationship ends. V eventually winds up deciding that he’d prefer nothing at all, because as he puts it, the things being said give hints of reconciliation, which isn’t the case.

Justin Timberlake — “No Angels” As another major album release this week, Justin Timberlake returned with Everything I Thought It Was, his first full-length drop in a few years. A couple of days before, he teased the next single “No Angels” by performing it on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for a thrilled crowd. The groovy track is about living life to the absolute fullest, simply by just having a ton of fun at a party. “Like full throttle, pilot on auto / There ain’t no angels here on the dance floor / Forget tomorrow, more like you wanna play / There ain’t no angels here on the dance floor,” Timberlake sings. Lizzy McAlpine — “I Guess” Lizzy McAlpine is gearing up for her third studio album, with “I Guess” serving as the latest preview from it. She paints a powerful picture of her struggles with modern dating, as she sings, “I guess it’s all about timing / I guess it’s all about the things you want but never get / I guess it’s all about trying / To love someone you’ve never met.” “To me, this album represents who I’ve become over the past three years,” McAlpine shared about her upcoming album Older in a statement. “Through the long and mostly tumultuous journey of making it, I have learned who I am as a person, who I want to be as an artist, and what kind of art I want to make. This album is a culmination of that growth, showcasing the rawest and most honest version of me.”

Becky G — “Boomerang” Becky G’s “Boomerang” opens with a funky chant and beat that sets a mysterious tone, but encourages listeners to keep listening — as her voice eventually kicks in and lifts the pacing. The Spanish track is a sure addition to any dancefloor playlist, as the chorus feels perfect for a late-night party on the beach. Much like the title suggests, this is one you’ll certainly be coming back to. Kenya Grace — “It’s Not Fair” Rising star Kenya Grace is just a few days away from releasing her new record, The After Taste. To hold fans over until this Friday, Grace dropped “It’s Not Fair” — an ode to a summertime romance that she’s having a hard time forgetting about. Next month, she is set to play several shows across North America, including likely adding the hit to her set at Coachella. Thankfully, there’s still time to learn the words before then.

Zayn — “What I Am” Zayn recently announced his first new album in a few years is on the way, with Room Under The Stairs set to arrive in May. His lead single titled “What I Am” finds him going through the motions when it comes to a complicated relationship. He describes simply wanting to be acknowledged for the good he does and how he operates as a person. Holly Humberstone — “Down Swinging” “Down Swinging” is featured on Humberstone’s Work In Progress EP, as she previously shared an MP3 of the track among a batch of other unreleased ones for fans on Discord earlier this month. Now, fans can hear the project in full. “In this stress dream / Every day is Halloween / I had a panic attack on the Underground / Man, I felt like a circus freak,” Humberstone declares in the vulnerable lyrics about struggling emotionally but trying to stay afloat.