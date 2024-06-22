The summer months are meant for fun and celebrations. Unfortunately, Justin Timberlake’s pre-season festivities temporarily landed him in the slammer. Following the “What Goes Around… Comes Around” singer’s arrest on June 18 for driving while intoxicated, his attorney, Edward Burke Jr., promised the star would address the incident soon. That moment has arrived.

Yesterday (June 21), during Timberlake’s The Forget Tomorrow World Tour stop in Chicago, Illinois, he shared a cryptic and heartfelt message about his “rough week.”

“We’ve been together through ups and downs and lefts and rights,” he said. “And it’s been a tough week, but you’re here, and I’m here, and nothing can change this moment right now. I know sometimes I’m hard to love, but you keep on loving me and I love you right back, thank you so much.”

Attendees cheered on Timberlake to show their support. But users online weren’t as understanding. Across X (formerly Twitter), accounts began to flood the platform with a clip from the 2007 Brit Awards, in which Timberlake seemingly poked fun at his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears‘ then rumored alcohol consumption.

“Stop drinking,” he said. “You’re going to get sloppy.”

In this 2007 clip from the Brit Awards Justin Timberlake seems to tell Britney Spears to "stop drinking, you're going to get sloppy." What goes around, comes around it seems. pic.twitter.com/USvLGiqPPC — Starcasm (@starcasm) June 20, 2024

Spears hasn’t issued a statement surrounding Timberlake’s arrest. Instead, she posted an image enjoying a cocktail during her Las Vegas vacation.

Other JT supporters have voiced concern for his health, pointing to one resurfaced clip from an early tour performance.

Timberlake is due to appear in court next month.