In honor of Justin Timberlake releasing his new album called Everything I Thought It Was, he stopped by NPR’s popular Tiny Desk Concert series to perform stripped-down spins of some of his songs. While there, his setlist included picks from the album, like his lead single “Selfish.”

He also gave a lot of love to fans who have been with his solo career for decades now, through his track selections. Timberlake’s performance opened with his Justified song, “Señorita.” He kept that same era going with “Rock Your Body.”

And for those who would choose Timberlake’s FutureSex/LoveSounds as their favorite album, he performed “SexyBack,” “Until The End Of Time,” and “What Goes Around… Comes Around.”

Last, but certainly not least, Timberlake tossed in one song from his 2013 album, The 20/20 Experience, with “Pusher Lover Girl.” With a ton of career-spanning hits, Timberlake managed to make it a truly entertaining performance.

“We’ve been out on the road a little bit,” Timberlake said during the episode. “I forget how many of us there are… Y’all really lived up to the name Tiny Desk.”

Check out Justin Timberlake’s performance on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert above.

Everything I Thought It Was is out now via RCA Records. Find more information here.