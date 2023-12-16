Over the weekend, Justin Timberlake appeared at the opening of Las Vegas’ Fontainebleau casino, where he gave the suspected first performance of “Cry Me A River” since Britney Spears dropped her memoir. Needless to say, parts of it had fans online talking.
At the start of Timberlake performing the track, which has long been suspected to be a diss track following his breakup with Spears, he added that he meant “no disrespect.” He then proceeded to make it a mashup, as he performed part of Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”
No disrespect, but uh…. Justin Timberlake singing "Cry Me A River" at the opening of @fblasvegas#britneyspears #justintimberlake #vegas pic.twitter.com/olPxr5LKw4
— BreatheHeavy (@breatheheavycom) December 15, 2023
Britney herself is also grabbing fans’ attention with her latest Instagram post, where she appears to be responding to the performance. “Psss I never mentioned how I beat him in basketball… and he would cry… no disrespect,” she wrote.
Since then, fans have been roasting Timberlake for the comment too. “I love that Britney had to open the doors in Vegas just for him to be there and ALL THESE YEARS LATER he STILL has to use one of his songs about her just for clout,” one user commented under the video.
I love that Britney had to open the doors in Vegas just for him to be there and ALL THESE YEARS LATER he STILL has to use one of his songs about her just for clout.@jtimberlake you are NOTHING. pic.twitter.com/XQFt6EzGqE
— ChaosMoogle (@ChaosMoogle) December 15, 2023
Spears, who released The Woman In Me back in October, had criticized Timberlake in the book — and claimed that she had an abortion during their relationship.
Check out the video of Justin Timberlake’s “Cry Me A River” performance above. Below, find some more reactions to it.
.@jtimberlake https://t.co/Jg7gGrbO1G pic.twitter.com/HOSahJ5YQO
— Nico Antonio Valencia (@tontonico) December 15, 2023
he’s trying to save face so bad https://t.co/byDkdWJzsr pic.twitter.com/IMiLNdHYr7
— noelle free palestine! #pcd :( (@noellewes123) December 16, 2023
"I don't think Justin realized the power he had in shaming me. I don't think he understands to this day” – Britney’s own words in her memoir. https://t.co/5lYyH8guW0
— Narent (@lnarentl) December 16, 2023