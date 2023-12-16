Over the weekend, Justin Timberlake appeared at the opening of Las Vegas’ Fontainebleau casino, where he gave the suspected first performance of “Cry Me A River” since Britney Spears dropped her memoir. Needless to say, parts of it had fans online talking.

At the start of Timberlake performing the track, which has long been suspected to be a diss track following his breakup with Spears, he added that he meant “no disrespect.” He then proceeded to make it a mashup, as he performed part of Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”

Britney herself is also grabbing fans’ attention with her latest Instagram post, where she appears to be responding to the performance. “Psss I never mentioned how I beat him in basketball… and he would cry… no disrespect,” she wrote.

Since then, fans have been roasting Timberlake for the comment too. “I love that Britney had to open the doors in Vegas just for him to be there and ALL THESE YEARS LATER he STILL has to use one of his songs about her just for clout,” one user commented under the video.

I love that Britney had to open the doors in Vegas just for him to be there and ALL THESE YEARS LATER he STILL has to use one of his songs about her just for clout.@jtimberlake you are NOTHING. pic.twitter.com/XQFt6EzGqE — ChaosMoogle (@ChaosMoogle) December 15, 2023

Spears, who released The Woman In Me back in October, had criticized Timberlake in the book — and claimed that she had an abortion during their relationship.