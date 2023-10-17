Britney Spears‘ upcoming memoir The Woman In Me is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Arriving later this month, the book is expected to contain stories from the pop hitmaker’s lives, as well as major bombshells.

According to both TMZ and Page Six, one of the major bombshells involves her ex-boyfriend, singer Justin Timberlake.

TMZ indicated that “sources with direct knowledge of the book” confirmed to the publication that Spears was pregnant with Timberlake’s baby at some point in the year 2000. Spears, having been raised in the Southern Baptist church, was reportedly conflicted about having an abortion, but was said to have later agreed to the procedure.

TMZ notes that the decision haunted Spears for years, and that she has previously spoken about the abortion in her private circles.

Spears had her first child, Sean Preston, in 2005, with her then-husband Kevin Federline, and Jayden James in 2006.

Earlier today (October 17), People published an excerpt from The Woman In Me, in which she talked about her first kiss with Timberlake.

“[Once] at a sleepover, we played Truth Or Dare, and someone dared Justin to kiss me,” Spears said. “A Janet Jackson song was playing in the background as he leaned in and kissed me.”

The Woman In Me is out 10/24. Find more information here.