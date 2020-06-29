“These are songs that I recorded to end a cycle of emotions that I no longer feel,” Justine Skye told Uproxx over the phone about her sophomore effort Bare With Me: The Album. The cathartic release exists as a waning crescent that transforms into a new moon, where new beginnings lie ahead. At just 24, Skye has located her voice and is letting her emotions run free. The Roc Nation signee’s latest release, which features four new songs including “No Options” and a stripped-down version of “Maybe,” is an end to an extremely bleak chapter. Now, the rising R&B star is jump-starting her new era. She’s been fulfilling a dream by working extensively with Grammy Award-winning producer Timbaland during the quarantine with a live sessions series titled “Space And Time.” At this point, Justine’s future is both promising and reassuring. Truly, it’s been inspiring watching her plow through an abusive relationship with “Mo Bamba” rapper Sheck Wes and betrayal from people whom she saw as friends into a chasm of great music. In a conversation with Uproxx, Justine opened up about letting go of the past, celebrating the future, and the significance of Bare With Me: The Album at this particular moment in her life. How’s quarantine been for you, everybody’s been finding different creative ways to make music. And stepping out of the box as well, too. This time that we’ve had, has really given us the opportunity to just experiment, which I think is the most beautiful part of this disaster. That we just have time to rethink all of the things that we were doing and really plan out how we’re going to come back stronger after all of this.

What made you feel like you needed to get the Bare With Me album out? I know you’ve been working on music with Timbaland, right? I’ve been doing these “Space and Time” sessions with Timbaland, which has literally been a dream come true for me because I’ve always wanted to work with him. Literally, you can probably find so many different interviews with me talking about him when they asked me who I would love to work with. When he reached out to start collaborating with me on these Instagram videos, it was just such a huge moment for me. As time progressed, we just talked more and more and more. We’re setting these songs into, like these little Instagrams and bits that I’ve done, into a full project. How did he ask you to work with him? He DM-ed me first. My management, they’re pretty close to him as well, but he DM-ed me on his own. I did a cover video with one of my friends and he saw that. He was like, “Oh, I want to do one.” I was like, “What? You want to do an Instagram cover with me?” It’s so crazy. You’re Timbaland. View this post on Instagram Hopped in my bag real quick, hold up 😤 #letmefindout #🛸and⏱ A post shared by @ justineskye on Jun 16, 2020 at 6:15pm PDT What song was it that you covered? Ah, shi*t, I forgot. I wasn’t really familiar with the name of the band because my friend recommended the song. But it was called “Helplessly Hoping.” She plays a guitar, so she was just like, “I’m really into this song right now. Can you learn the words, and then we’ll do a little quarantine kind of video?” It was a folk song. Switching gears, because you’ve been pretty vocal about the police killing of George Floyd and with 2020 being what it is and Covid-19, how have you been holding up?

In the first few days of the protesting and just everyone becoming aware of what’s been happening in the world, it was extremely intense. Obviously, many of us were super angry and filled with such rage. I just had to remember God, and spreading love. If we really want the message to get across, then we have to just take action, and not just sit here and be upset so that’s exactly what I started doing. Whether it’s gathering a group of friends and figuring out what we can do physically in order to help make a change in our communities, in the world. It starts with our communities, the people that we talk to, the offices that we walk into, the photoshoots that we partake in, and then moves to whatever. We have to not be afraid to speak up on racism that we experienced, that we witness, and even the white privilege as well, too. View this post on Instagram Be safe out here everyone #blacklivesmatter #nojusticenopeace 🖤✊🏾🙏🏾 A post shared by @ justineskye on May 30, 2020 at 5:11pm PDT I remember when people were upset when you kneeled during the national anthem at a basketball game. Now I feel like everybody’s been apologizing for it. It’s just kind of ridiculous at this point, seeing all of these people issuing these apologies but I just hope that it’s genuine, and they’re not just doing it to… it’s a rough time. It’s hard to spot out who’s being genuine and who’s just trying to keep their business afloat. What type of conversations have you been having with your friends about this? Just making sure that they understand, not even necessarily making sure that they understand, but just… my friend group is very, I would say, diverse. I have a lot of white friends, I have a lot of Black friends and I have a lot of Asian friends and friends from all ends of the earth. I’m from Brooklyn, New York. I express the need for them — and I don’t need to do this because they understand this themselves — but just reminding them that they are very useful in this way. I feel like sometimes people can get scared and be like, “Well, I don’t know. Maybe I should…” This isn’t a time to be scared. It’s a time for us to understand that as the human race, we need to come together to fight against this injustice. Tell me about these new songs you’ve added for the Bare With Me EP? These are songs that I recorded to end a cycle of emotions that I no longer feel. What are some of those emotions that you’re speaking of, that you no longer feel and felt you had to get rid of?