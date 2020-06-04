K-pop fans have shown an impressive amount of support for the protests that have popped up across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death. A few days ago, they crashed a police department’s tips app by overloading it with videos. Since then, they have also flooded anti-protest hashtags with K-pop posts to drown those voices out. Now, a prominent K-pop artist has explained just how much the genre owes to Black artists.

As Pop Crave notes, CL, formerly a member of the group 2NE1 who has collaborated with artists like Lil Yachty and Diplo, penned a lengthy post that begins by noting some of the Black artists and works by Black artists that have influenced her and other K-pop musicians.

She goes on to conclude, “I would like to encourage all the K-Pop fans to give back and show their love and support for all that we have received from Black artists. I want to explain to all the K-Pop fans, fellow Asians, and non-Americans who feel like they have little or no connection to what’s happening that we all are connected at the end of the day. And don’t we, Asians living abroad, also face enough racism to the point where we are numb and sick of it? We must stand up together as one helping them fight for justice. It’s never too late. Let’s send them love and support by caring, elevating Black voices, educating ourselves, and bringing awareness to people around you.”

Read CL’s full post below.