K-pop fans have shown an impressive amount of support for the protests that have popped up across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death. A few days ago, they crashed a police department’s tips app by overloading it with videos. Since then, they have also flooded anti-protest hashtags with K-pop posts to drown those voices out. Now, a prominent K-pop artist has explained just how much the genre owes to Black artists.
As Pop Crave notes, CL, formerly a member of the group 2NE1 who has collaborated with artists like Lil Yachty and Diplo, penned a lengthy post that begins by noting some of the Black artists and works by Black artists that have influenced her and other K-pop musicians.
She goes on to conclude, “I would like to encourage all the K-Pop fans to give back and show their love and support for all that we have received from Black artists. I want to explain to all the K-Pop fans, fellow Asians, and non-Americans who feel like they have little or no connection to what’s happening that we all are connected at the end of the day. And don’t we, Asians living abroad, also face enough racism to the point where we are numb and sick of it? We must stand up together as one helping them fight for justice. It’s never too late. Let’s send them love and support by caring, elevating Black voices, educating ourselves, and bringing awareness to people around you.”
Read CL’s full post below.
“‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ was the first album my dad bought me.
Beyonce’s ‘DANGEROUSLY IN LOVE’ was the first CD I bought for myself.
Janet Jackson taught me the power of movement of dance and expression.
Missy Elliott is why I am so obsessed with my video visuals.
Lil Kim was one of Fashion’s pioneers that taught me how to be fearless in how I tell stories through clothes…
Aaliyah is the reason why I still wear baggy pants and combat boots on stage.
During the rare moments of being at […], my friends saw me sing (but actually screaming) nonononoWAY by Whitney Houston.
It ends with no mo drama by MJB.
Some of the biggest inspirations for 2ne1 were DESTINY’S CHILD and TLC.
These are just some of the examples of the core women who have inspired me over the years.
Artists, directors, writers, dancers, designers, producers, stylists in the K-POP industry are all inspired by black culture whether they acknowledge it or not.
I would like to encourage all the K-Pop fans to give back and show their love and support for all that we have received from Black artists.
I want to explain to all the K-Pop fans, fellow Asians, and non-Americans who feel like they have little or no connection to what’s happening that we all are connected at the end of the day.
And don’t we, Asians living abroad, also face enough racism to the point where we are numb and sick of it?
We must stand up together as one helping them fight for justice.
It’s never too late. Let’s send them love and support by caring, elevating black voices, educating ourselves, and bringing awareness to people around you.”