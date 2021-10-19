Kacey Musgraves delivered her shimmering album Star-Crossed last month, an album that featured both woozy reflections on her self-worth and kiss-off tunes about her ex-husband. Her track “Breadwinner” falls into the latter category and it recently saw an uptick in popularity thanks to some of today’s biggest TikTok stars using audio from the track’s empowering chorus. Now, Musgraves brings the hit track to a captivating performance on late-night TV.

Appearing on The Show With Stephen Colbert, Musgraves takes the stage in a black beanie and oversized bomber jacket. Backed by a full band and mounds of cash falling from the ceiling, the singer delivers cutting lyrics about giving a relationship her all and getting nothing in return. The song also warns other women to not make the same mistake with verses like, “He wants your shimmer / To make him feel bigger / Until he starts feeling insecure / I wish somebody would’ve told me the truth.”

Ahead of taking the Colbert stage, Musgraves found out her Star-Crossed isn’t eligible for any Grammys in the country music genre. The singer seemingly responded with a throwback photo of her in a hot pink cowboy hat posted to social media with the caption, “You can take the girl out of the country (genre) but you can’t take the country out of the girl.”

Watch Musgraves’ “Breadwinner” performance on Colbert above.

Star-Crossed is out now via Interscope/MCA Nashville.