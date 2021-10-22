Kacey Musgraves Shatters Into Pieces In Her New ‘Camera Roll’ Video

Kacey Musgraves’ Star-Crossed standout “Camera Roll” was part of a huge moment earlier this month when Musgraves performed the song naked (save for a pair of boots and a guitar) on Saturday Night Live. Now we have another moment in the spotlight for “Camera Roll,” as Musgraves just dropped a surreal new video for it. The clip starts with an approaching ambulance, and we quickly learn its heading towards Musgraves, who got in a car crash that left her body shattered into dozens of pieces.

Musgraves previously said of the song, “I thought I was fine. I was on an upswing of confidence. I’m feeling good about these life changes, where I’m at; I made the right decision and we’re moving forward. And then, in a moment of, I don’t know, I guess boredom and weakness, I found myself just way back in the camera roll, just one night alone in my bedroom. Now I’m back in 2018, now I’m in 2017. And what’s crazy is that we never take pictures of the bad times. There’s no documentation of the fight that you had where, I don’t know, you just pushed it a little too far.”

