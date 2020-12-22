Kacey Musgraves lent her vocals for an exciting new film from Studio Ghibli. Earwig And The Witch, the company’s first 3D animated film, just shared its first trailer Tuesday and it features a buoyant theme song by Musgraves herself.

Musgraves previously announced her part in Earwig And The Witch, with a heartfelt message. The singer said the opportunity was a “bucket list moment” for her: “My dad brought a vhs tape of Totoro home when I was about 9 and I’ll never ever forget the comfort and the magic that movie (and many other Ghibli films) have given me. My sister has always been my Mei and I’ve always been her Satsuki. To say this was a full-circle, bucket list moment is an understatement.”

Directed by Goro Miyazaki with planning from Studio Ghibli creator Hayao Miyazaki, the film is based on an original book by Howl’s Moving Castle writer Diana Wynne Jones. According to the trailer, the story follows Earwig, an orphan who has no idea that her mother had magical powers. Her life is instantly altered when she’s adopted by a selfish witch and she sets to uncover the secrets of her new guardians.

Watch the Earwig And The Witch trailer above.