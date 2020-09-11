Kacey Musgraves and The Flaming Lips have a lot in common: They’re both beloved, they both wear colorful outfits on stage, and they both appear on the new Flaming Lips album, American Head, which is out today.

Musgraves actually pop up multiple times on the new record. Back in May, Flaming Lips shared “Flowers Of Neptune 6,” a classic Flaming Lips psychedelic-folk tune on which Musgraves provides uncredited (but not unrecognizable) backing vocals. Now, today marks the album’s release and therefore that of “God And The Policeman,” on which Musgraves also features (with a proper credit this time).

The duet sees Wayne Coyne and Musgraves telling two sides of a story of crime, with Coyne singing, “If God and the policeman are / Watching over me / They both know what I have done.” Musgraves then mirrors Coyne, “If God and the policeman are / Watching over you / They both know you’re on the run.” The band also shared a video for the track, a portrayal of the lyrics that takes place in and around a sunny dandelion field.

Watch the “God And The Policeman” video above, and revisit “Flowers Of Neptune 6” below.

American Head is out now via Warner Records. Get it here.

The Flaming Lips is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.