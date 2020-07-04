A little over two years ago, country singers Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly tied the knot at their Tennessee wedding. The romance between the two was well-documented as Musgraves revealed Kelly was the inspiration behind her 2018 album Golden Hour, one that earned her Album of the Year, Best Country Album, Best Country Solo Performance, and Best Country Song awards at the 61st Grammy Awards. Unfortunately, in a joint message released by their reps shared by People, Musgraves and Kelly revealed they made the “painful decision” to end their marriage.

“With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what’s happening. These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts. We believe that we were put into each other’s lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better. The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we’ve shared as husband and wife. It’s a soul connection that can never be erased.”

Continuing their statement, the country artists revealed that they both hold no animosity towards each other following the end of their marriage.

“We’ve made this painful decision together — a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn’t work. Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives. We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this.”

The news comes after Musgraves was one of many artists to celebrate the life of legendary songwriter John Prine last month in the Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine special.