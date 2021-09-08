Kacey Musgraves was in two very different places during the creation of her 2018 album Golden Hour and her upcoming record, Star-Crossed. While Golden Hour was written during the honeymoon phase of her marriage to Ruston Kelly, the two have since gotten divorced, and that process inspired Star-Crossed. Because of that, Musgraves says there was a period where her opinion on Golden Hour had turned sour.

During a new conversation with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the chat got to how Musgraves’ views on Golden Hour changed in light of her divorce, given that the album was written shortly after her marriage and is largely about love. Speaking about relationships and the album, Musgraves said, “I just think that we’re all taught that love and relationships have to be this lifelong thing, and I just think that we do ourselves a disservice by not acknowledging the fact that it can be just as beautiful in its own season and that just because it ends doesn’t take away from the things that you felt and the things that it taught you. Like, I would never take back that last chapter, ever, but it was hard not to look at it as a failure of sorts.”

Musgraves then continued:

“Leading up to where I am now, I would say that I’m kind of looking at all of that from the other side of the fence, sort of. I feel definitely like I’m happy, I feel like I’m on solid ground now. But there was a time where I was like, ‘OK, Golden Hour is trash, I’m not ever singing it again, and sorry y’all, you’re just going to have to come to the shows and if you want to hear these songs… no.’ It’s like, I never want to see another butterfly ever f*cking again. I was like, ‘Golden Hour, nah, I just… I’m not.’ But as I’ve gone on and found some more stable ground and personal happiness, I’m like, ‘You know what? No: the magic of Golden Hour does not have to die with that relationship. It can live on and I will relate to it again.’ You can re-relate to your own songs later again in new ways. It’s kind of crazy how that works.”

Check out the full conversation, which is nearly an hour long, above.