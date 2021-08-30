Kacey Musgraves has announced a run of 2022 North American tour dates — “Star-Crossed: Unveiled” — in support of her upcoming Star-Crossed album, which arrives September 10. The country-pop crossover will hit the road starting January 19 in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and wrap up in February at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Supporting Musgraves will be King Princess and Muna.

So far, Musgraves has shared two singles — “Justified” and “Star-Crossed” — from the new album, which she has described as a “Greek tragedy in three acts.” Star-Crossed follows its author’s experience through her divorce from fellow country star, Ruston Kelly, the chapter that comes after her record-breaking album, Golden Hour, which was mostly inspired by their love story and marriage. Likewise, Musgraves is set to take the stage at next month’s 2021 MTV VMAs, where she’ll perform “Star-Crossed.”

Check out the dates below.

01/19/2022 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

01/20/2022 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

01/21/2022 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

01/23/2022 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

01/24/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

01/26/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

01/27/2022 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

02/03/2022 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

02/05/2022 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

02/09/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

02/11/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

02/14/2022 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

02/16/2022 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

02/19/2022 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

02/20/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

“Star-Crossed: Unveiled” tickets go sale to the general public 9/9 at 10 a.m. local time. Get them here.

Star-Crossed is out 9/10 via Interscope Records/UMG Nashville. Pre-order it here.