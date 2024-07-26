Kacey Musgraves continued her run of country dominance earlier this year with her new album Deeper Well, which was her fifth No. 1 on the Billboard country charts (and it peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100). Musgraves apparently had more to say on this front, as she just announced Deeper Into The Well, an expanded version of the album.

It comes with seven new songs, including “Irish Goodbye,” which is out now. The two-minute track is soft and tender and it sees Musgraves ready to forgive a lot of things, but now how a special somebody left.

Aside from “Irish Goodbye,” the expanded album also adds collaborations with Leon Bridges and Tiny Habits.

Listen to “Irish Goodbye” above and find the Deeper Into The Well cover art and tracklist below.