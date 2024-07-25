Kacey Musgraves released Deeper Well this spring, and the album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. There’s more where that came from.

“We’re going deeper,” Musgraves posted on Thursday morning, July 25. “The expanded version of Deeper Well includes 7 new songs and is out August 2nd. Pre-order the album and hear ‘Irish Goodbye’ tonight at midnight.”

The extended album’s title appears to be Deeper Into The Well, according to the presumed cover art shared by Musgraves. “Irish Goodbye” can be expected to become available to stream at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday, July 25, and midnight ET on Friday, July 26.

It’s also probably safe to presume that Musgraves will have seven more songs on her Deeper Well World Tour setlist when the trek begins its North American leg at Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania on September 4. Musgraves’ opening acts are Father John Misty, Lord Huron, and Nickel Creek.

Musgraves will perform across the country for three months, including dates at Boston’s TD Garden, Inglewood, California’s Kia Forum, and Brooklyn, New York’s Barclays Center. The Deeper Well World Tour is scheduled to wrap with back-to-back shows at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on December 6 and 7. See all of Musgraves’ upcoming dates here.