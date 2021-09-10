Happy Star-Crossed day! Today, country-pop crossover Kacey Musgraves has released her follow-up to 2018’s Grammy-winning Golden Hour, and to celebrate, she’s shared an entertaining video for new song “Simple Times.” (For context, the clip is actually part of Musgraves’ just-released Star-Crossed film, which premieres today on Paramount+.) “Simple Times” works great on its own, though, with the singer engaging in the ultimate wedding revenge fantasy.

Together with her girl gang (You’s Victoria Pedretti, Princess Nokia, and Drag Race’s Symone), Musgraves marches through an abandoned mall, picks up some Medieval weaponry from comedian Meg Stalter (Hacks), and goes positively HAM on an unsuspecting bridal boutique, where a soon-to-be bride has just shrieked “yes to the dress.” For anyone who has ever soured on weddings and marriage, the whole scenario looks pretty satisfying.

Meanwhile, the lyrics to “Simple Times” reflect Musgraves’ very human wish to turn back time and arrive at a place where she could “kick it at the mall like there’s nothing wrong.” Watch the excellent clip above.

The “Simple Times” release also follows Musgraves’ recent appearance on The Late Show, where she told host Stephen Colbert how the new album is about being “f*cked celestially.” Colbert then asked what Musgraves meant with her use of the term “Star-Crossed,” and she responded, “It’s ill-fated. You are doomed by the stars. You are f*cked celestially.” She continued, “There is a roller coaster of emotion on the record and the film that we made. It is kind of a wild ride.”

Star-Crossed is out now via Interscope Records/UMG Nashville. Get it here.