Kacey Musgraves recently guest-starred on an episode of Scooby-Doo, and now, she’s taking her voice acting skills to the next level. The singer announced that she landed a leading role in the upcoming Studio Ghibli film Earwig And The Witch, and she says the opportunity is a dream come true for her. Musgraves will be voicing the part of a witch in the film, and on top of that, she is also slated to lend her vocals to a song for the film.

Announcing her part in Earwig And The Witch, Musgraves said the opportunity was a “bucket list moment” for her: “My dad brought a vhs tape of Totoro home when I was about 9 and I’ll never ever forget the comfort and the magic that movie (and many other Ghibli films) have given me. My sister has always been my Mei and I’ve always been her Satsuki. To say this was a full-circle, bucket list moment is an understatement.”

My all-time biggest heart dream came true 🙏🏼♥️

ありがとうございました

Thank you @StudioGhibli for having me sing & voice a part in your new movie. Can’t wait for everybody to see this one. Coming early 2021 #EarwigandtheWitch #StudioGhibli pic.twitter.com/MgX6Ur7Rqz — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) December 15, 2020

Earwig And The Witch is directed by Goro Miyazaki, with planning assistance from his father, legendary Academy Award-winner Hayao Miyazaki. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is based on a children’s novel by Diana Wynne Jones (who also penned Howl’s Moving Castle, upon which a classic Ghibli movie was based) and follows the story of Earwig, who is forced to live with a selfish witch at a young age and sets out to undercover mysterious secrets about her new guardian.

The film does not yet have a confirmed release date, but Musgraves reports that it’s due out some next spring.

Check out Musgraves’ announcement above.