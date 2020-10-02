Kacey Musgraves has gotten familiar with storied American institutions. She has a well-established relationship with Willie Nelson, she guested on The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo to cover “Rubber Ducky,” and now she has met up with the Scooby-Doo gang.

She voices herself on a new episode of Scooby-Doo And Guess Who?, and she posted a clip from the episode, writing, “Scooby-Doo and the gang came on down to Nashville to help crack a major Country Music mystery! No — it wasn’t to solve the lack of female airplay!” While Musgraves’ clip doesn’t reveal what the mystery is, it does show her feeding Shaggy and Scooby a huge feast featuring a variety of hot sauces, one of which is intense enough to burn a hole through the wood floor.

On Twitter, Musgraves shared another clip, of her meeting the whole gang (she already knew Daphne since they’re best friends in the show).

It’s a real yee mystery. Help us find the haw. watch at: https://t.co/cHGVg5ykJS @scoobydoo pic.twitter.com/0RfLxAq0oS — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) October 1, 2020

Musgraves also offered instructions on how to watch the episode for free: “if you wanna watch it all you have to do is download the @boomerangtoons app (it’s free) and that episode is available also for free. (you don’t have to make an account or anything.) Click on Scooby Doo and then on ‘Scoobtober Premiers’ and my episode is the first one!”

Check out the clips from Musgraves’ Scooby-Doo episode above, and watch the full episode by following the directions Musgraves provided.