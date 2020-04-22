Kacey Musgraves’ New Version Of ‘Oh, What A World’ Celebrates Heroes On Earth Day

It might be hard for people to celebrate right now given the state of the world. Today (April 22), however, is Earth Day, and the pandemic has had the welcomed side-effect of drastically reducing air pollution. That’s something to smile about, and Kacey Musgraves is spreading joy today with “Oh, What A World 2.0,” a slightly poppier version of her Golden Hour highlight.

Musgraves shared a statement about the new edition of the song, saying:

“There is a lot to feel downhearted about on this Earth Day. Everyone and everything feels out of balance. People are suffering and the future is uncertain. In the face of a pandemic that has brought cities to their knees, a song can feel small. A melody can seem insignificant. This is a global moment of acknowledgment and respect for the power of nature and for so many of us — extreme challenges and sadness. But in the midst of all the loss and uncertainty there are signs everywhere of human compassion and renewal. The earth is healing. Bluer skies hang over China and Los Angeles. Clearer water and a positive effect on wildlife is being seen. In spite of all its troubles, it’s still a wild, beautiful world and if you need proof, it’s out there. You just might have to look in a different corner of the sky. Right now, there are so many brave people that deserve Medals of Honor: the nurses, doctors, grocers, the delivery and truck drivers, cashiers, gas station attendants, the scientists, restaurant workers, the single parents, and SO many others. I’m just a songwriter but my hope is that if I bring the light I have in my spirit to the table, maybe it could be a form of energy that lifts someone else’s spirit for a moment. Oh, What a World — dedicated to our planetary home and all the quiet heroes this Earth Day: you’re the northern lights in our skies.”

Listen to “Oh, What A World 2.0” above.