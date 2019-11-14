Kacey Musgraves And Willie Nelson Duet On A ‘Muppet Movie’ Classic At The CMAs

The CMA Awards were last night, and naturally, the evening featured performance from some of the finest talent in country music, both contemporary and vintage. Those two worlds met on stage during the ceremony when Kacey Musgraves and Willie Nelson teamed up for a duet of “Rainbow Connection,” the classic tune from 1979’s The Muppet Movie.

Both artists know they way around an intimate song, so with Nelson on acoustic guitar and backed by a string section, the two turned in a stirring performance of the track. Nelson’s weathered vocals and Musgraves’ crystal clear singing voice are perfect complements to each other, so that combined with their obvious chemistry makes them a force on stage together.

Musgraves and Nelson have a storied working relationship that was established well before this performance. They’ve performed live together on a number of occasions, and Nelson even makes an appearance on Musgraves’ 2015 album Pageant Material, on the hidden track “Are You Sure.” Musgraves said of Nelson in 2017, “Oh man, he’s the best. He’s an interstellar human being. I love his crowds. People aren’t there to see a ton of fireworks, they’re just there to see a legend and hear some really incredible songs.”

Watch Musgraves and Nelson perform “Rainbow Connection” above.