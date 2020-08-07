Pop

Kai Lives Out Her Biggest Fantasies Through Her Hedonistic ‘In The Now’ Video

Toronto-bred singer Kai has been writing songs since she picked up her first acoustic guitar at the age of 16 even earned a Grammy nomination for her Flume collaboration “Never Be Like You.” Now, the singer making a name for herself with her shimmering debut solo single, “In The Now.”

The hypnotic “In The Now” features lush production and a showcase of Kai’s room-filling vocals. “I wanna be in the now with you,” she croons over a slow-burning beat. The single’s accompanying video sees the singer exploring her sensual fantasies and looks as though it’s straight out of a glitter-soaked scene from HBO’s Euphoria.

“‘In The Now’ is about self-sabotage and the fear of intimacy,” Kai explained in a statement. “It’s about the desire to be truly present with someone, instead of fearing the end and wondering, ‘What if I hurt you?’ or ‘What if you hurt me?'” Of her sound in general, Kai said she sticks to what “feels good” to her in the present moment: “I follow what feels good to me and because of that, the music is a greater source of joy than it has ever been before. I’m finally making music I’m extremely proud of and truly want to share.”

Watch Kai’s “In The Now” video above.

