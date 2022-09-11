Kali Uchis Reveals She And Ariana Grande Are Planning A Collaboration

It may be a while before Ariana Grande puts out a follow-up to her sixth studio album, Positions. The “34+35” singer is hard at work on the film adaption of the stage musical, Wicked, in which, she will play Glinda the Good Witch.

The film will be released in two parts, the first in 2024, and the second in 2025.

Earlier this year, Grande admitted she hadn’t begun recording material for a seventh album, as she had been directing much of her energy toward Wicked, however, it appears she may already have some collaborations lined up once she’s ready to hit the booth again.

In a live stream on TikTok, Kali Uchis shared that she and Grande are planning to work together after Wicked wraps production.

“She’s not recording right now,” Uchis said, “because working on her movie stuff; her play that she’s doing… She said that when she’s done with that, we are going to work. I’m excited for that.”

While Wicked is sure to take some time, fans of Uchis can rest assured that new music is coming soon. In an interview with Vogue, Uchis revealed she has two albums underway; one in English, and one in Spanish.

“I just want to show all the different sides to me,” Uchis said, “and that I’m multi-dimensional when it comes to my music, my style, my everything. So I think it’s more about just having fun with it and letting my fans see and hear this other side of me that they never have before.”