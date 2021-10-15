Netflix’s Maya And The Three is a nine-part animated series inspired by the vibrant mythology of the Aztecs, Mayas, Incas, and modern-day Caribbean culture. While the series premieres on October 22nd, the first song by Kali Uchis from the soundtrack is here and the video serves as a preview for a show that is certainly meant for an audience of more than just kids.

Written by Academy Award winners Paul Williams and Gustavo Santaolalla, “It Is Meant To Be” opens with Kali Uchis chilly hum. Latin guitar, tribal drums, and a pipe flute that sounds like it was recorded in an ancient temple join her, as the series’ titular hero embarks on an adventurous journey in the video. There’s also a Spanish language version of the lyric video promised.

Starring Zoe Saldaña as Princess Maya and Gabriel Iglesias as Picchu, Maya And The Three also has Gael Garcia Bernal and Diego Luna (who seem to only take projects that they’re both involved in. Totally not complaining though, swoon.) Other voices cameos include Queen Latifah, Cheech Marin, Danny Trejo, and Rosie Perez.

The Maya And The Three soundtrack is out October 22nd via Interscope. You can stream the series beginning that same day on Netflix here.