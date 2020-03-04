Kali Uchis And Little Dragon Ask ‘Are You Feeling Sad?’ On A Shimmering Track

The last we heard from Little Dragon, they featured on Flying Lotus’ 2019 track “Spontaneous.” Now, the Swedish electronica group called upon R&B crooner Kali Uchis to lend a hand on their upcoming record New Me, Same Us. Together, Uchis and Little Dragon offered up the glistening track “Are You Feeling Sad?”
Over a pumping beat, Uchis harmonizes with vocalist Yukimi Nagano to craft a soft melody. “Tryna mend this broken heart / It’s okay not the be strong / My sorrows have a million layers,” Uchis belts over wonky percussion.
“We are super excited Kali features on this track,” Little Dragon said in a statement. “All of a sudden at the end of last year, this version appeared in our emails like a beautiful Christmas gift. She put her twist on it and gave the track an amazing energy. Did we mention we also love her?!”
Listen to “Are You Feeling Sad?” above. Below, find Little Dragon’s New Me, Same Us tour dates.
04/15 — Washington, DC @ The 9:30 Club
04/17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
04/18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
04/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
04/21 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
04/22 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
04/24 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
04/25 — Toronto ON @ Danforth Music Hall
04/27 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater
04/28 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
04/29 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
05/01 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
05/02 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
05/04 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox
05/05 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
05/06 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
05/08 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
05/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium
05/11 — Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC
05/12 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
05/16 — Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Guadalajara
New Me, Same Us is out 03/27 via Ninja Tune. Pre-order it here.