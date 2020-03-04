Kali Uchis And Little Dragon Ask ‘Are You Feeling Sad?’ On A Shimmering Track

The last we heard from Little Dragon, they featured on Flying Lotus’ 2019 track “Spontaneous.” Now, the Swedish electronica group called upon R&B crooner Kali Uchis to lend a hand on their upcoming record New Me, Same Us. Together, Uchis and Little Dragon offered up the glistening track “Are You Feeling Sad?”

Over a pumping beat, Uchis harmonizes with vocalist Yukimi Nagano to craft a soft melody. “Tryna mend this broken heart / It’s okay not the be strong / My sorrows have a million layers,” Uchis belts over wonky percussion.

“We are super excited Kali features on this track,” Little Dragon said in a statement. “All of a sudden at the end of last year, this version appeared in our emails like a beautiful Christmas gift. She put her twist on it and gave the track an amazing energy. Did we mention we also love her?!”

Listen to “Are You Feeling Sad?” above. Below, find Little Dragon’s New Me, Same Us tour dates.

04/15 — Washington, DC @ The 9:30 Club

04/17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

04/18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

04/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/21 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

04/22 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

04/24 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

04/25 — Toronto ON @ Danforth Music Hall

04/27 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater

04/28 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

04/29 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

05/01 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

05/02 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

05/04 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox

05/05 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

05/06 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

05/08 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

05/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium

05/11 — Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC

05/12 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

05/16 — Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Guadalajara

New Me, Same Us is out 03/27 via Ninja Tune. Pre-order it here.