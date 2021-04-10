At the end of last year, Kali Uchis stepped out of the pop lane last year to dive into her Spanish roots with her second album, Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios). The project was led by three singles, “Solita,” “La Luz,” with Jhay Cortez, and “Aquí Yo Mando,” with Rico Nasty. More than three months after its released, Uchis bought her talents to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform “Telepatía,” another song from the album.

Prior to releasing Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios), Uchis spoke about the album with Steve Lacy during a sit-down with Interview Magazine. “I just wanted to play, because I’ve never made a full Spanish album and I have so many different inspirations, being multicultural and having grown up between the DMV [D.C., Maryland, and Virginia] and Colombia,” she said. “It’s two totally different cultures, so I’ve had a lot of influences. The last thing I ever want to do is be a predictable artist.”

Uchis recently won her first Grammy award thanks to her guest appearance on Kaytranada’s “10%,” which won for Best Dance Recording.

Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) is out 11/18 via EMI/Interscope.