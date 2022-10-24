Karol G made to close out her two consecutive sold-out concerts in LA on a high. On Saturday (October 22), the Colombian superstar brought out Becky G as a surprise guest to perform their hit “Mamiii.”

Becky G and Karol G scored one of the biggest hits of the year when they collaborated for “Mamiii.” After being released in February, the empowering breakup anthem reached No. 15 on Billboard‘s all-genre Hot 100 chart. On Spotify, their song has over 498 million streams. In April, Becky G was a surprise guest during Karol G’s set at Coachella. There the two Latina artists performed “Mamiii” for the first time.

Karol G is currently the touring the US on her Strip Love Tour. She sold-out the Crypto.com Arena twice on Friday and Saturday night. For her final night in LA, Karol G reunited with Becky G, who is a native of the area from Inglewood. This marked the first time that Karol G and Becky G performed “Mamiii” together on her tour. The crowd went wild as the two artists sang the song onstage together.

After the concert, Karol G reflected on the experience of performing with Becky G in her Instragram Stories. With a picture of Becky G during the performance, she wrote in Spanish, “My queen has arrived! The female boss of the night.” Karol G made sure to include a crown emoji next to Becky G’s name.

At the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards, Becky and Karol G are nominated for Best Urban Song for “Mamiii.” Karol G is also nominated for Record and Song Of The Year for her smash hit “Provenza.”