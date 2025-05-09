Karol G’s road to global pop stardom has not been a smooth ride. In fact, the “Contigo” singer allows fans to witness some of those hiccups in her new Netflix documentary, Tomorrow Was Beautiful.

With the triumphant look at her career now available on the streaming platform, Karol G is basking in gratitude, To express that, Karol G released the visual’s original track “Milagros” co-produced by Edgar Barrera and Lexus.

Just as the song’s title implies, Karol G uses the record to express deep gratitude for all she’s accomplished with. “Every time I wake up I realize how blessed / I am I go through the world doing my thing / Paving the way and healing wounds / Leaving seeds on the shores / Of every heart that’s listening to me,” she sang.

Prior to Tomorrow Was Beautiful hitting Netflix, Karol G took to Instagram to gush about the documentary. “I can feel in the bottom of my heart that my life in general has a new beginning and that I’m about to let you see the most beautiful version of me,” she wrote.

Listen to Karol G’s new song “Milagros” above.

Karol G’s original Netflix documentary Tomorrow Was Beautiful is out now. Find more information here.