An ‘Intimate’ Karol G Documentary Is Set To Hit Netflix In 2025

Karol G has worked and worked to the point that she’s now one of Latin music’s biggest stars. She’s been on a journey, and now that story is set to be recounted in an upcoming Netflix documentary.

Karol shared a social media post confirming the documentary is coming in 2025. The post includes a note written on a piece of paper that reads, “A story born from dreams that seemed impossible, fueled by unwavering faith. A relentless journey that defied all odds. My life. My work. My truth. And the powerful connection I share with you all. My dream came true.”

A statement from Netflix describes the project as “an intimate portrait of a global music icon — the woman behind the artist,” as Billboard notes.

The documentary does not yet have an announced title or release date. What we do know is that it’s led by Emmy Award-winning director and producer Cristina Costantini, and produced by Sony Pictures Television’s This Machine, in association with Bichota Films and Interscope Films.

This comes after a monster year from Karol that saw her release her latest album, Mañana Será Bonito, which became her first release to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. It also follows her and Shakira’s top-10 2023 single “TQG.”