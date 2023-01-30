Karol G is teaming up with Romeo Santos for a new song. Last night (January 29), Santos shared a preview of their upcoming track “X Si Volvemos.”

Karol G actually first previewed “X Si Volvemos” in September of last year. She released teased the song through TikTok on Día De Amor y Amistad, Colombia’s versions of Valentine’s Day. In the sultry track, she talks about wanting to get back together with an ex for one more night of passion. “I won’t delete your contact and I’ll be waiting in case we get back together,” Karol G sings in Spanish.

Last night, Santos stoked rumors of a collaboration when he posted a preview of “X Si Volvemos.” In a video on Instagram, he is shown singing along to the song in a car. Karol G and Santos wrote lyrics from the song to each other in the post’s comments.

Karol G confirmed the collaboration with Santos in an Instagram Story. She re-posted Santos’ video and added that their collaboration will be released on February 2. This will mark the the first time that Karol G teams up with Santos, the King of Bachata.

“X Si Volvemos” will be be a part of Karol G’s upcoming album Mañana Será Bonito. Last year, she scored global hits with “Provenza” and “Gatúbela” featuring Maldy.