Romeo Santos is going to be a father again. In his romantic music video for “Solo Conmigo” that was released last night (January 17), the Dominican-American superstar revealed that his longtime girlfriend is pregnant.

On January 9, Santos generated controversy online with the first tease of the “Solo Conmigo” video. In the brief clip, he was shown singing the sexy bachata track in between a woman’s legs. Before releasing the full video yesterday, Santos appeared to responded to the fuss in an Instagram post.

“With my art, you’ll find yourself entertained, you’ll identify with it, you’re inspired by it, or you’re offended by it,” Santos wrote in Spanish.

The video for “Solo Conmigo” ended up being NSFW as people expected, but also very beautiful with the appearance of Santos’ pregnant girlfriend. Like that maneuver of Santos spreading his girlfriend’s legs from the teaser, they’re shown making passionate love together. At the end of the video, Santos gives his girlfriend’s baby bump a kiss. This marked the first time that his girlfriend appeared in one of his videos.

The baby on the way will be Santos’ third child with his girlfriend. He is a father to his three sons: Alex Damian, Valentino, and Solano. “Solo Conmigo” is the latest single from Santos’ Formula, Vol. 3 that was released in September. The LP included his bachata-bending collaborations “Sin Fin” with Justin Timberlake and “El Pañuelo” featuring Rosalía.