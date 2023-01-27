Will Karol G Go On Tour In 2023?

Earlier this week, Karol G announced her upcoming album Mañana Será Bonito. Typically, an artist tours an album after dropping it, so that could be the case for the Colombian superstar’s new LP as well.

Mañana Será Bonito will the follow-up to Karol G’s KG0516 album, which was released in 2021. Off that success of that breakthrough album, she actually launched multiple tours. Later that year, Karol G toured theaters across the US with the Bichota Tour. She then toured Latin America with the Bichota Reloaded Tour.

Karol G returned to the US last year with the Strip Love Tour. For the first time, she toured and sold-out arenas in the states. The Strip Love Tour became the highest-grossing US tour by a female Latin act in history by grossing $69.9 million, as reported by Billboard. A bit of disheartening news for those expecting a tour is Mañana Será Bonito is that Karol G expressed last October that she will not be touring in 2023.

“In the coming year [2023], there won’t be a tour,” Karol G said in Spanish during a concert. “I won’t be touring. I have a concert at Puerto Rico’s El Choli colosseum. I invite you there.”

Karol G anunciando que en el 2023 no habrá gira, sólo los conciertos que tiene en Puerto Rico pic.twitter.com/odSOZH2kF2 — ❤️‍🔥 (@stripIove) October 23, 2022

Karol G’s concert in Puerto Rico will take place on March 12. Earlier this month, she sang her hits like “Provenza” and “Gatúbela” at Calibash in LA. Next month, Karol G will perform at the Viña Del Mar International Song Festival in Chile. It looks like Karol G could be taking a well-deserved break from touring this year or maybe she might have a change of heart with Mañana Será Bonito.