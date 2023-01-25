Karol G January 2023
Getty Image
Pop

Karol G ‘Finally’ Announced Her Album ‘Mañana Será Bonito’ With An Adorable Video

All eyes and ears have been on Karol G, and there are numbers to prove it. She ended 2022 as Spotify’s most-streamed female Latin artist of the year and Vevo’s most-watched artist. More over, the Colombian star’s Strip Love Tour became the highest-grossing US tour by a female Latin act in history by grossing $69.9 million, as reported by Billboard. Karol G is hoping to maintain those crowns in 2023.

Today, January 25, Karol G announced her new album, Mañana Será Bonito, which translates to “tomorrow will be beautiful,” through an endearing Instagram video. In it, a piece of paper slides down her windshield with a message to call a number if she’s feeling sad. She rings the number, and we see a call center full of children. The adorable young boy who answers Karol G’s call is wearing a T-shirt with the album’s title written on it and encourages her with advice. The video ends with him telling her, “Mañana será bonito.” She also drops a tease that the album is “coming soon.”

Karol G’s Spanish caption translates to “Finally!!!! FINALLY!!! Today I announce the project that I have devoted so much love and time to.”

Mañana Será Bonito follows 2021’s KG0516, which was nominated at last year’s Grammys for Best Música Urbana Album.

“Every day I kept finding something I wanted to change or rethink, or finding little details I wanted to update,” Karol G said about the album to Rolling Stone. “It’s always hard, but now I’ve turned it in and it’s finished, and I can’t wait for people to hear it.”

She added, “This definitely represents a specific phase of my life. The name of album is a phrase I kept repeating to myself when nothing felt great. I mean, I was going through the best moment of my career, but personally, I was really disconnected from myself and from my friends. I wasn’t unhappy, but I wasn’t happy either. So every day I’d say to myself, ‘It’s okay, mañana será bonito tomorrow will be beautiful.'”

