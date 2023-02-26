Karol G’s flaming red hair must come with a set of music superpowers. The recording artist’s fourth set album, Mañana Será Bonito, which dropped on Friday (February 24), is already breaking records. Featuring guest appearances by Sean Pual, Romeo Santos, Quevedo, Justin Quiles, and more, to some, this news may serve as no surprise.

However, according to Pop Base, the singer’s latest album, Mañana Será Bonito, earned the biggest debut by a woman Spanish album in Spotify history.

‘Mañana Será Bonito’ by Karol G earns the biggest debut by a female Spanish album in Spotify history. pic.twitter.com/lCXx7BaeOv — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 25, 2023

During an interview with our very own Lucas Villa, Karol revealed that the album is the product of her recent emotional obstacles. “I had a very dark moment in my life where the only thing I could do was turn to my family and my friends,” she said before adding, “I understood after that life wanted to show me that what I should value the most is having my family and my friends by my side. That was a very hard and difficult process to go through. I was disappointed by what was happening to me. It was a blow in many ways to my personal life.”

Karol closed with, “I always have a phrase that I repeat to myself when things are going wrong: ‘It doesn’t matter. We’re going to get through this. Tomorrow will be another day. Tomorrow will be beautiful. Tomorrow is going to be great.’”

This isn’t the first time the singer broke records on Spotify, in fact, last year Karol G was the most streamed Latin woman artist revealed during the streaming giant’s Wrapped data release.

All in all, given how much of her personal life she’s poured into the project, Karol G is surely proud of this professional accomplishment.