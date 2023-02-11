New Karol G music is on the way. Just a week after releasing her steamy single “X Si Volvemos” with Romeo Santos, the Colombian superstar has revealed the cover art and release date for her hotly-anticipated fourth album, Mañana Sera Bonito.

The singer shared the news via Instagram, where she shared the album artwork, a colorful featuring vibrant animations of the sun, the moon, smiling animals, and flowers.

“La verdad, no puedo creer que me aguante tanto para revelar esta fecha y que hoy por fin les puedo contar,” she said in the Instagram post’s caption, which means, “The truth is, I can’t believe it took so long to reveal this date, and that today, I can finally tell you.”

While it’s been a long wait, as she released the album’s lead single “Provenza” last April, it looks like we won’t have to wait much longer, as Mañana Sera Bonito is set to arrive before the end of the month.

You can check out the cover art and tracklist below.

1. “Mientras Me Curo Del Cora”

2. “X Si Volvemos” feat. Romeo Santos

3. “Pero Tú” feat. Quevedo

4. “Besties”

5. “Gucci Los Paños”

6. “TQG”

7. “Tus Gafitas”

8. “Ojos Ferrari” feat. Justin Quiles & Angel Dior

9. “Mercurio”

10. “Gatúbela” feat. Maldy

11. “Karmika” feat. Bad Gyal & Sean Paul

12. “Provenza”

13. “Carolina”

14. “Dañamos La Amistad” feat. Sech

15. “Amargura”

16. “Cairo” feat. Ovy On The Drums

17. “Mañana Sera Bonito” feat. Carla Morrison

Mañana Sera Bonito is out 2/24 via Universal Music Latino. You can pre-save it here.