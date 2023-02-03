Karol G has shared her hotly-anticipated new collaboration with Romeo Santos. On their new single, “X Si Volvemos,” the two have no regrets about parting ways, however, with their unmatched sexual chemistry, they can’t resist coming back to each other.

“Con eso nos vamos / pero antes de irnos / Vamos hacerlo por última vez, bebé / Que en el amor no, pero en la cama nos entendemos,” each of the two sing, which, in English, translates to, “With that we’re leaving, but before we go / Let’s do it one last time, baby / In love we don’t understand each other / but we do in bed.”

“X Si Volvemos” features production by Karol’s frequent collaborator, Ovy On The Drums, who has produced several of her tracks, including her Nicki Minaj collaboration, “Tusa, ” her Becky G duet, “Mamiii,” and the breezy, romantic track, “Cairo.”

The song is set to appear on Karol’s upcoming fourth studio album, Mañana Será Bonito, which, as she teased on social media, is arriving “soon.”

According to a press release, Mañana Será Bonito, which translates to Tomorrow Will Be Beautiful, was inspired by “a difficult and intimate time in [Karol G’s] life” and named after “a mantra she would tell herself when things weren’t going so well.”

While we wait for what’s sure to be an incredible album, you can check out “X Si Volvemos” above.