A Latin act was the most-watched artist on Vevo this past year and surprisingly it wasn’t Bad Bunny. The video streaming platform revealed today (December 7) that Colombian superstar Karol G pulled in the most views globally.

2022 turned out to be the year of Karol G. She scored multiple global hits with the feel-good “Provenza” and the breakup anthem “Mamiii.” On Spotify, she claimed the crown for the most-streamed female Latin artist on the music platform this year. Karol G also took the title for the high-grossing tour of 2022 by a female Latin artist for her Strip Love Tour.

Now Karol G’s reign is translating over to Vevo. Among the most-watched artists globally on the video platform this year, Karol G came in at No. 1 with over 2.76 billion cumulative views. Latin music proved to be popular with Shakira placing in second with over 2.49 billion views. Another Colombian star, J Balvin, pulled in at No. 8. Mexican singer Christian Nodal rounded out the list at No. 10. Bad Bunny did not appear in the top 10.

Karol G also claimed the most-viewed video of the year. “Provenza” came out on top with over 546.9 million views. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Disney’s Encanto soundtrack came in at No. 2. Shakira’s “Te Felicito” featuring Rauw Alejandro appeared at No. 3. Karol G scored another hit on the list with “Gatúbela” featuring Maldy at No. 5. Rosalía’s video for “Despechá” finished the year at No. 6.