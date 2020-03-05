Katy Perry Reveals Her Pregnancy In The Emotional ‘Never Worn White’ Video

If you’ve recently seen Katy Perry carrying a giant purse, there’s a good reason for that: She has been using bulky objects to hide the fact that she is pregnant. The cat’s out of the (hand)bag now, though, as Perry shared a new video for “Never Worn White,” and the clip doubles as a pregnancy reveal.

At the end of the visual for the emotional ballad, the final shot is a profile of Perry holding her pregnant stomach. That’s not an explicit and outright pregnancy announcement, but in an Instagram Live video after the song’s release, she confirmed that she is with child and expects to give birth this summer.

Perry continued, “I’m excited, we’re excited, and happy. It’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep. I like to tell you guys everything, but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music, because that’s how I speak to you. […] I had to reveal it at some point. It’s getting pretty obvious.”

.@KatyPerry confirms she is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom after revealing baby bump at the end of her #NeverWornWhite music video. 👶 pic.twitter.com/K6xSivnGcB — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 5, 2020

Perry clearly felt a sense of relief after sharing the clip, as she tweeted, “omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore or carry around a big purse lol.”

omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore 🙄 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 5, 2020

or carry around a big purse lol — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 5, 2020

In a recent interview, she spoke about her upcoming wedding with fiance Orlando Bloom, saying, “I call myself a ‘bridechilla’ as opposed to a bridezilla. Orlando and I are united with our approach. It’s not about the party, it’s about the coming together of people who will hold us accountable when things get really hard. Because it’s really great and then it’s really hard. Those are just the facts when you’re with someone who challenges you to be your best self.”

Watch the “Never Worn White” video above.