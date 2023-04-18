North West has more going for her than most 9-year-olds do. Parents Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are both driven high-achievers in their respective fields, and North clearly inherited her dad’s artistic skills, as she showed with an Ice Spice drawing she shared earlier this year. She seems to have also inherited his confidence, as evidenced by a recent interaction she and Katy Perry shared.

North West Joins Katy Perry on stage in Vegas. pic.twitter.com/KziZajg3kc — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 16, 2023

Perry recently invited North on stage during a show at her ongoing PLAY residency in Las Vegas. Perry told North she’s a fan of her TikTok account and invited her to dance for the audience. North wanted to get her pals involved, asking Perry, “Can my friends come out with me?” North’s friends joined her on stage and Perry continued, “You’re 9 years old, that’s so cool. You know, at 9 years old, I started singing. That’s when I found my little spark. What do you want to be when you grow up?” After a brief pause, North responded simply and self-assuredly, “Everything,” which got some cheers from the crowd.

Somebody who’s not a fan of North’s TikTok is Kanye. In a video that resurfaced recently, Kanye vented about how he doesn’t want North to get “used” by the platform.