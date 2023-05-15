Phoebe Bridgers Met Gala 2023
Getty Image
Pop

Gossip Vlogger Keith Urban Inadvertently Shared A Video Of Phoebe Bridgers And Bo Burnham Seemingly Making Out At A Taylor Swift Concert

This past weekend, The Eras Tour brought Taylor Swift to Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for a three-night run. Keith Urban and wife Nicole Kidman turned up to yesterday’s (May 14) show, where Urban (who featured on Fearless (Taylor’s Version)) accidentally let a celebrity romance cat out of the bag.

This afternoon, Urban shared a TikTok video of himself and Kidman singing and dancing along to Swift’s performance of “Style,” before panning the camera around to reveal the rest of the audience. People quickly noticed, though, that in the first half of the video, Bo Burnham and Phoebe Bridgers appear to be behind them. Both are pretty easy to identify, even just in the background of a dark, strobe-lit video: Bridgers has her distinctive silvery blonde hair and Burnham stands at about 6’5″ tall. Most notable, though, is in the final seconds before Urban pans the camera around, as it sure looks like Burnham and Bridgers share a kiss.

@keithurban

we love ya @Taylor Swift 🫶 #erastour

♬ Style – Taylor Swift

The top comments on the post are all about Bridgers and Burnham, including ones like, “Everyone say thank you to Keith Urban,” and, “Keith having the time of his life with Nicole not knowing the chaos he just put out on the internet.”

As People notes, Bridgers and Burnham have been linked since January, when they were spotted at LAX together. So, for some fans, this clip has been a long time coming.

This whole thing has made Urban a trending topic on Twitter today, so check out some reactions below.

