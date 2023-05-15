This past weekend, The Eras Tour brought Taylor Swift to Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for a three-night run. Keith Urban and wife Nicole Kidman turned up to yesterday’s (May 14) show, where Urban (who featured on Fearless (Taylor’s Version)) accidentally let a celebrity romance cat out of the bag.

This afternoon, Urban shared a TikTok video of himself and Kidman singing and dancing along to Swift’s performance of “Style,” before panning the camera around to reveal the rest of the audience. People quickly noticed, though, that in the first half of the video, Bo Burnham and Phoebe Bridgers appear to be behind them. Both are pretty easy to identify, even just in the background of a dark, strobe-lit video: Bridgers has her distinctive silvery blonde hair and Burnham stands at about 6’5″ tall. Most notable, though, is in the final seconds before Urban pans the camera around, as it sure looks like Burnham and Bridgers share a kiss.

The top comments on the post are all about Bridgers and Burnham, including ones like, “Everyone say thank you to Keith Urban,” and, “Keith having the time of his life with Nicole not knowing the chaos he just put out on the internet.”

As People notes, Bridgers and Burnham have been linked since January, when they were spotted at LAX together. So, for some fans, this clip has been a long time coming.

This whole thing has made Urban a trending topic on Twitter today, so check out some reactions below.

keith urban hard launching phoebe bridgers and bo burnham is fucking funny pic.twitter.com/onMzvqTADo — paige 💜 (@doublevisicn) May 15, 2023

taylor is friends with everybody bc why did I just watch a video of Keith urban and Nicole Kidman singing style, Phoebe bridgers and Bo burnham making out in the background.. I’m sure matty Healy was eating raw bison meat in the corner. mind you katniss Everdeen is there too — alex 💭 ⁷ (@nothnghppens) May 15, 2023

a video that keith urban recorded of himself and nicole kidman dancing to style in the vip tent of taylor swifts concert confirmed the rumored relationship between phoebe bridgers and bo burnham bro none of these words are in the bible — x (@yourewelllcool) May 15, 2023

keith urban making a tiktok with nicole kidman at taylor swift's show that has phoebe bridgers and bo burnham necking in the background was not on my 2023 bucket list — eva (@aintgoingwell) May 15, 2023