Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Nashville 2023
Getty Image
Pop

Taylor Swift Had ‘Bad Blood’ With A Security Guard After She Stopped To Protect A Fan Mid-Performance In Philadelphia

Taylor Swift’s rumored romance with The 1975’s frontman Matty Healy is still brewing; her bond with her fans (the Swifties) is rock solid. A security guard in Philadelphia learned this the hard way. On Saturday, May 13, during her The Eras Tour stop at the Lincoln Financial Field Arena, the singer noticed a commotion happening around the barricade surrounding the stage.

In footage secured by TMZ, Swift is visibly upset with the arena’s staff and the way in which they were handling her fans. As she belts out the lyrics to her song “Bad Blood,” she stopped to protect a fan mid-performance. “She’s fine. She wasn’t doing anything,” yelled Swift to reprimand the guard.

A fan claiming to have been in the audience at the time of the incident took to Twitter to recount what led up to Swift’s exchange with security. “Taylor was yelling at a security guard because they fully kept putting their hands on us to physically push us off of the barricade instead of just telling us to move,” they wrote. “We weren’t throwing anything. We weren’t screaming anything insane, she was fully coming over to dance and sing with us, and it resulted in security being extremely aggressive for no reason.”

Swift’s tour is set to return to the venue tomorrow for its final show in Philadelphia.

