Taylor Swift’s rumored romance with The 1975’s frontman Matty Healy is still brewing; her bond with her fans (the Swifties) is rock solid. A security guard in Philadelphia learned this the hard way. On Saturday, May 13, during her The Eras Tour stop at the Lincoln Financial Field Arena, the singer noticed a commotion happening around the barricade surrounding the stage.

In footage secured by TMZ, Swift is visibly upset with the arena’s staff and the way in which they were handling her fans. As she belts out the lyrics to her song “Bad Blood,” she stopped to protect a fan mid-performance. “She’s fine. She wasn’t doing anything,” yelled Swift to reprimand the guard.

A fan claiming to have been in the audience at the time of the incident took to Twitter to recount what led up to Swift’s exchange with security. “Taylor was yelling at a security guard because they fully kept putting their hands on us to physically push us off of the barricade instead of just telling us to move,” they wrote. “We weren’t throwing anything. We weren’t screaming anything insane, she was fully coming over to dance and sing with us, and it resulted in security being extremely aggressive for no reason.”

taylor was yelling at a security guard because they fully kept putting their hands on us to physically push us off of the barricade instead of just telling us to move — cheyenne (@jackandtaylor) May 14, 2023

one more thing before i mute this: it’s really scary how every single man had a power trip towards every single women who was standing on the barricades. all the men didn’t even hesitate to touch us to move us and they were very very aggressive when they were doing it — cheyenne (@jackandtaylor) May 14, 2023

+ we weren’t throwing anything, we weren’t screaming anything insane, she was fully coming over to dance and sing with us and it resulted in security being extremely aggressive for no reason — cheyenne (@jackandtaylor) May 14, 2023

Swift’s tour is set to return to the venue tomorrow for its final show in Philadelphia.