In less than a week, Taylor Swift will release her first re-recorded album, Fearless (Taylor’s Version). The singer has been teasing this project since the end of 2020, when a previous contract with Big Machine, her old label, allowed her to re-record her first six albums. Why? In part because she currently does not own the rights to them. In addition to the new versions of the songs from her 2008 sophomore album, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) will also include seven previously-unheard songs. She shared the first such release — “You All Over Me” with Maren Morris — at the end of last month. As for the other six songs, they remained untitled until Saturday, when Swift debuted the full tracklist for the upcoming project.

You cracked the codes and guessed all the From The Vault titles. 👏👏👏 Here’s the full track list, my friends. pic.twitter.com/lC3awlRmm2 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 3, 2021

I’m really honored that @KeithUrban is a part of this project, duetting on That’s When and singing harmonies on We Were Happy. I was his opening act during the Fearless album era and his music has inspired me endlessly. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 3, 2021

I’m counting down the minutes til we can all jump into this brave world together, filled with equal parts nostalgia and brand newness. Head first, Fearless 💛 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 3, 2021

The singer revealed a second guest appearance on the album: country singer Keith Urban. He appears on a track entitled "That's When."

