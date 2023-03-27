It looks like new Kelly Clarkson music is finally on the way. Yesterday (March 26), the inaugural American Idol winner took to Instagram to announce her 10th studio album, Chemistry. Today, she revealed to Billboard that she will launch a 10-night Las Vegas residency to accompany the album.

The Chemistry residency will kick off in July at the Bakkt Theater. Though Clarkson has kept the details rather mum, she told Billboard that she will be joined by a full live band, and each night will be different.

“We’re calling it an intimate night and I don’t want to give it away,” she said. “There will be different elements every night and every show is not going to be the same. We will have the audience participate and I will talk to the audience because now I’m on a talk show and I’m used to engaging. It’s going to be a different kind of show than what people are used to in Vegas.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Clarkson revealed that Chemistry was inspired by her divorce, and promises not to hold back in her new material.

“I’m very honest about everything but also I have to navigate that I’m a mom of two kids that will be affected,” she said. “That is one reason why I chose certain songs for the record.”

You can see the list of dates below.

07/28 — Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas

07/29 — Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas

08/02 — Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas

08/04 — Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas

08/05 — Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas

08/09 — Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas

08/11 — Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas

08/12 — Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas

08/18 — Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas

08/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas

