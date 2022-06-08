Kelly Clarkson has carved out a space for herself in daytime television with The Kelly Clarkson Show, which she started hosting in 2019. (Perhaps the show will see increased popularity now that Ellen has officially ended its run.) Through it all, Clarkson has kept her musical roots front and center, partially with her “Kellyoke” segment, during which she covers popular songs.

On today’s episode, she went with The Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s “Save Your Tears,” taking her rendition, as she often does, in a pop-rock direction more akin to the songs that define Clarkson’s own discography, like “Since U Been Gone” and “Behind These Hazel Eyes.”

Clarkson and Grande got to know each other better when they were both coaches on the most recent season of The Voice, the show’s 21st. During the season premiere, the two teamed up to duet on a cover of Aretha Franklin’s “Respect.” Neither Clarkson nor Grande will return to coach on the show’s next season, though, but taking their places are Camila Cabello (in her first season as a coach) and Gwen Stefani (who is returning for her sixth season).

Meanwhile, The Weeknd has historically been all over the “Kellyoke” segment: Clarkson sang “Take My Breath” on the show just a few months ago and previously delivered renditions of “Call Out My Name” and “Can’t Feel My Face.” The Weeknd also dropped a Clarkson/The 40-Year-Old Virgin reference on his 2009 song “Birthday Suit,” singing, “Girl, you already know the best damn part is / Get you on your back, wax you like Kelly Clarkson.”

Watch Clarkson sing “Save Your Tears” above.